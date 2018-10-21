Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Records second double-double of season
Jordan tallied 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocked shots, two steals and an assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's 140-136 win over the Timberwolves.
Jordan delivered a more complete performance on Saturday as he nearly doubled his scoring total from the season-opener against the Suns. While he didn't completely contain Karl-Anthony Towns, he had twice as many rebounds, which helped the Mavericks out-rebound the Wolves, 43-33. Jordan seems to be settling nicely in Dallas and is well on the way to every-day fantasy relevance.
