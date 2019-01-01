Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Season-low two points in loss
Jordan had just two points to go with 10 rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Monday's 122-102 loss to Oklahoma City.
Jordan managed just two points Monday, attempting two field-goals in 23 minutes. Jordan also had six turnovers in what was arguably his worst performance of the season. He had been playing well prior to this one and will likely get things going again against Charlotte on Wednesday.
