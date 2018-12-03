Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Shines against former squad
Jordan posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 FT), 23 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Mavericks' 114-110 win over the Clippers on Sunday.
Jordan shined against his former squad, exploding for a season-high rebounding total while also putting up double-digit shot attempts for the first time in the last five games. Jordan has essentially been as good as advertised in his first season in Dallas, and Sunday marked his second game hitting 20-rebound mark for the campaign. He should be counted on for a double-double in a solid portion of his games, although his additional involvement on the offensive end versus the Clippers was at least partly influenced by the absence of Luka Doncic (hip).
