Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Snags 16 rebounds Monday
Jordan collected six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 FT), 16 rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 103-98 win over the Bulls.
Jordan has struggled to produce points this season with his limited opportunities, averaging a little over 11 points on just 6.5 attempts from the floor this season. While the rebounds have been a staple of Jordan's game, the opportunity total has been rather frustrating, as Jordan needs the chances inside to score in large amounts, given his lack of ability to shoot from behind the arc and the charity stripe.
