Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Starting Friday
Jordan (personal) is starting Friday against the Hornets, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Jordan was out for the Mavs' China trip while attending to a death in his family. He's back in the starting lineup now that the Mavs are back in the States.
More News
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Out for China trip•
-
Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Agrees to deal with Dallas•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Will opt out of contract•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Still debating future with Clippers•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Underwhelming in final game•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Posts double-double versus Nuggets•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...