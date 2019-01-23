Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Strong defensive effort in win

Jordan generated 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes Tuesday against the Clippers.

The veteran center has grabbed at least 15 boards in each of his past three games and managed to block his most shots of the season Tuesday. Jordan is one of the most consistent big-men for fantasy purposes. While his defensive contributions are down compared to his career numbers, he's still managing to rebound at an elite rate, and provide solid complementary production with his scoring and strong field goal percentage. One highlight is his 68.1 percent free-throw percentage which is a career-high by 10.1 percent.