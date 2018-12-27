Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Two-way domination continues in win

Jordan registered 20 points (7-7 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes in the Mavericks' 122-119 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Jordan is putting quite the dominant finish to December, as he's now rattled off five straight double-doubles. He finished with his second-highest scoring total of the season Wednesday, with only a 22-point effort against the Timberwolves in the second game of the season exceeding it. The veteran big man also has a trio of 20-plus rebounding efforts in the last six games and is now averaging 11.5 points, 15.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 13 games during the current month.

