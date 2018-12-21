Mavericks' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Thursday
Jordan (illness) has been cleared to take the court Thursday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Jordan didn't participate in Thursday morning's shootaround because of the illness, but he's evidently feeling better and is expected to start. He's averaging 10.2 points along with 14.0 rebounds over his previous five matchups.
