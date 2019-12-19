Mavericks' Delon Wright: Added to injury report
Wright is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers due to a sprained finger, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Wright apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics, during which he played 17 minutes and finished with six points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. His availability Friday will likely depend on how his finger responds to pregame activities.
More News
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Playing time remains capped•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Swipes four in 19 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Plays limited role in return•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Available Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Upgraded to probable•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Questionable Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.