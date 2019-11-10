Mavericks' Delon Wright: Another disappointing night
Wright had just six points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 24 minutes during Saturday's 138-122 victory over Memphis.
Wright finished with serviceable production, however, garbage time was a contributing factor. He played the final 12 minutes of the game which allowed him to buoy his numbers, a saving grace for those that are hanging on. The upside is certainly there for Wright but given his current role and subsequent lack of production, he is bordering on a drop in standard leagues.
