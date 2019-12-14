Mavericks' Delon Wright: Available Saturday
Wright (thigh) will play Saturday against the Heat, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, following a two-game absence because of a strained adductor, Wright will return to the court. In his 12 appearances at home this season, he's averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.9 minutes.
