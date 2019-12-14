Play

Wright (thigh) will play Saturday against the Heat, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, following a two-game absence because of a strained adductor, Wright will return to the court. In his 12 appearances at home this season, he's averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.9 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories