Mavericks owner Mark Cuban suggested in a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio that he expects Wright to start at point guard in 2019-20, The Dallas Morning News reports. "Delon's a downhill guy who can defend multiple positions. We'll work with him some on his shot, but he's a great finisher, he can get to the rim, he'll make the play, he helps make his teammates better, and that's what we were looking for. Because trying to get Luka [Doncic] to guard point guards is not going to work. With Jalen Brunson, he did a great job as a rookie and he'll get better, but his strength still, he's still learning to stay in front of guys. Delon is there. Delon's a passer, a creator, but now 6-foot-5 will be our smallest guy in the starting lineup."

While the lineup decisions will ultimately be up to coach Rick Carlisle, Cuban's comments intimate that the Mavericks aren't eager to install Doncic as a full-time point guard, mainly due to his deficiencies on the defensive end. With Cuban going on to suggest that the 6-foot-2 Brunson's lack of size is also a concern, Wright looks like he'll be in the driver's seat to play the majority of the minutes at point guard. While Wright's inconsistent shooting from the field and three-point range caps his scoring potential, his skills as a playmaker and the length he offers defensively could translate to some useful fantasy production. Wright already showed some intriguing potential late in 2019-20 when he received regular run with Memphis, averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.8 minutes per contest.