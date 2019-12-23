Wright had just five points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to Toronto.

Wright came into the game under an injury cloud, continuing to battle an ongoing finger concern. He managed to take his place in the lineup but only managed 19 minutes in the loss. The second unit was blown off the court late in this one and so the limited playing time may have been a result of poor production. Whatever the case, Wright has failed to fully capitalize with Luka Doncic (ankle) off the floor. That time could be coming to an end with Doncic slated for a return this week. Despite the upside, Wright is a tough player to hold onto in 12-team leagues.