Wright (coach's decision) did not see the floor during Sunday's 135-133 Game 4 overtime win against the Clippers.

Wright had combined to play 32 minutes through the first three games of this first round playoff series. Trey Burke (ankle) has stepped up offensively while Wright doesn't pose much of a threat as a scorer from beyond the arc. As a result, Wright may not be all that involved going forward in these playoffs.