Wright recorded 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 107-97 win over the Thunder.

Wright finished with a season high rebounding total while logging his first double-double of 2019-20. He has also scored in double figures in consecutive games after being held to single digits over 12 straight matchups between Dec. 31 and Jan. 23. Wright's counting stats are perhaps a bit too modest for him to hold substantial value in standard leagues, but considering his minutes average he's having a pretty productive year.