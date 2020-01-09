Mavericks' Delon Wright: Enters starting five
Wright is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
The 27-year-old will make his third start of the season and first since Oct. 27 with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) still sidelined. Wright had nine points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's win over the Bulls.
