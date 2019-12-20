Wright (finger) is expected to play during Friday's matchup against the 76ers, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Wright was originally deemed questionable for the contest due to a sprained finger, but he's feeling good enough to play. Across seven December appearances, he's averaging 6.4 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 16.9 minutes.