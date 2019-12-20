Play

Wright (finger) is expected to play during Friday's matchup against the 76ers, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Wright was originally deemed questionable for the contest due to a sprained finger, but he's feeling good enough to play. Across seven December appearances, he's averaging 6.4 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 16.9 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories