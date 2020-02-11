Mavericks' Delon Wright: Expects to play Wednesday
Wright (ankle) is expected to play Wednesday against the Kings.
Wright picked up a sprained right ankle during Monday's game against Utah, but it doesn't look to be anything that will cost him time. With Luka Doncic potentially in line to make his return Wednesday, there's a chance Wright could see a slightly reduced role.
