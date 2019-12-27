Mavericks' Delon Wright: Fills stat sheet in win
Wright had 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3PT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 21 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 102-98 win over the Spurs.
Wright keeps coming off the bench on a regular basis and while he hasn't produced on a consistent basis, he has scored in double digits in two of his last five appearances. The return of Luka Doncic should reduce his minutes moving forward, but he is expected to remain as a rotational piece on Rick Carlisle's scheme.
