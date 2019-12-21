Wright went for eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the 76ers.

Wright (finger) was efficient offensively while producing a well-rounded stat line. He matched his season high in rebounding and also swiped at least four steals for the fourth time this season. Three of those four have taken place across eight games in December despite the fact that his minutes average has dipped considerably compared to October and November.