Mavericks' Delon Wright: Full line in 23 minutes
Wright went for eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the 76ers.
Wright (finger) was efficient offensively while producing a well-rounded stat line. He matched his season high in rebounding and also swiped at least four steals for the fourth time this season. Three of those four have taken place across eight games in December despite the fact that his minutes average has dipped considerably compared to October and November.
More News
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Expected back Friday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Added to injury report•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Playing time remains capped•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Swipes four in 19 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Plays limited role in return•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Available Saturday•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...