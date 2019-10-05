Mavericks' Delon Wright: Goes through full practice
Wright (hamstring) went through a full practice Saturday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
A hamstring injury was limiting Wright earlier in training camp, but it seems he's now close to 100 percent. The Mavericks have a preseason game on Tuesday, and it seems likely Wright will take the floor.
