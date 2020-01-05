Mavericks' Delon Wright: Good to go Saturday
Wright (foot) is available Saturday against the Hornets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
As expected, Wright will play through left foot soreness. Over the past five games, he's averaging 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 21.2 minutes.
