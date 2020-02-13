Mavericks' Delon Wright: Good to go
Wright (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Wright sprained his ankle during Monday's game against the Jazz but will play through the issue Wednesday as expected. Across six games in February, Wright is averaging 6.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 21.8 minutes.
