Mavericks' Delon Wright: Headed for bench role
Wright is coming off the bench Friday against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wright was held to just five points in 21 minutes during Wednesday's season opener, so he'll come off the bench for Friday's matchup. Jalen Brunson draws the start in his place.
