The Mavericks agreed Sunday to acquire Wright in a sign-and-trade deal with the Grizzlies in exchange for two second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Wright's agent, Greg Lawrence, tells Wojnarowski that his client will sign a three-year, $29 million contract.

Since Memphis had extended Wright a qualifying offer after his rookie contract expired July 1, the team retained the right to match any offer the combo guard might have received as a restricted free agent. As a workaround to the offer sheet, the Mavericks elected to work with Memphis on a compensation package for Wright, who could challenge for a starting role at either backcourt spot in 2019-20, depending on how Dallas elects to deploy rising star Luka Doncic. With Doncic expected to work between point guard and the two wing spots, Wright is expected to compete with Jalen Brunson, Seth Curry, J.J. Barea (Achilles), Dorian Finney-Smith, Justin Jackson and Tim Hardaway (lower leg) for playing time. Wright should have a safer path to minutes than most -- if not all -- of those players, as his exceptional athleticism should make him a solid fit at either backcourt spot. In 26 games with Memphis after coming over in a trade from Toronto, Wright averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 30.8 minutes per contest.