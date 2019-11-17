Wright tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over Toronto.

Wright had his best game in quite some time Saturday, dropping 15 points to go with three steals. The production was certainly needed from a fantasy perspective, however, the playing time remains a concern. He saw just 19 minutes during this one and seems to be capped at around that mark right now. He is a tough hold right now, although this effort may prolong the waiting game for those hoping for a turnaround.