Mavericks' Delon Wright: Improved production Saturday
Wright tallied 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 19 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over Toronto.
Wright had his best game in quite some time Saturday, dropping 15 points to go with three steals. The production was certainly needed from a fantasy perspective, however, the playing time remains a concern. He saw just 19 minutes during this one and seems to be capped at around that mark right now. He is a tough hold right now, although this effort may prolong the waiting game for those hoping for a turnaround.
More News
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Another disappointing night•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Scores two points in 26 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Scores 12 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Takes step back Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Starting in backcourt Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Thrives coming off bench•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.