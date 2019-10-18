Wright provided six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during the Mavericks' 102-87 preseason win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Wright drew the start at point guard, but as his final line indicates, he was only modestly involved overall while sharing the floor with high-usage assets Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The 27-year-old is projected to open the season in the top job at the point, but his play this preseason has been underwhelming. Factoring in Thursday's production, Wright averaged just 4.6 points (38.1 percent shooting), 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 19.8 minutes over five games. Promising 2018 second-round pick Jalen Brunson looms behind him on the depth chart and Doncic also proved highly capable of manning the point during his rookie campaign, so Wright will presumably need to step up his production across the board to hold onto the top job long term.