Wright isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Wright started the last two games with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sidelined, but Maxi Kleber will enter the starting five Saturday. Wright combined for 10 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals in 28.5 minutes over the last two games, so he could still have a sizable role off the bench.

