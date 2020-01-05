Mavericks' Delon Wright: Only seven minutes Saturday
Wright recorded just one assist in seven minutes during Saturday's 123-120 loss to Charlotte.
Wright battled through a sore left foot but managed just seven minutes in the loss. Even when healthy, Wright was struggling to play enough to warrant consideration in standard leagues. Perhaps the foot is feeling better for Monday's game against the Bulls and he can carve out a bigger role in the rotation. Even then, he is more of a speculative pickup given his production thus far this season.
