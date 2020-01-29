Mavericks' Delon Wright: Only two points in loss
Wright amassed two points, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 loss to the Suns.
Wright came into Tuesday's game on the back of a couple of strong performances. Unfortunately for those who added him, he turned in one of his worst efforts of the season. The Mavericks were embarrassed on their home court and so the low playing time can likely be attributed to the nature of the scoreline. If you added Wright, it might be worth giving him at least one more game to see if he can get things going again.
