Wright had six points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to Boston.

Wright played just 17 minutes Wednesday, disappointing those that had taken a flier on him. He appears to still be on a minutes' restriction as he works his way back from injury. It is unfortunate for Wright who could be a prime beneficiary of the injury to Luka Doncic (ankle). There is still hope his playing time could increase over the next couple of games, something that could catapult him into the standard league conversation. Until that happens, he is really just someone to add in deeper formats.