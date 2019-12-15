Mavericks' Delon Wright: Plays limited role in return
Wright (thigh) logged nine minutes off the bench and turned in zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, two assists and one steal Saturday in the Mavericks' 122-118 overtime loss to the Heat.
The Mavericks had plenty of playing time up for grabs in the backcourt after superstar Luka Doncic (ankle) exited two minutes into the contest, but Wright wasn't asked to fill many of those open minutes coming off a two-game absence. Though Wright should be able to pick up some extra minutes Monday against the Bucks with Doncic likely to sit out, Jalen Brunson looks like the top candidate to join the top unit in Doncic's stead. Brunson opened the second half of Saturday's game with the starters and turned in a productive night, finishing with 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 34 minutes.
