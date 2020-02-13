Wright (ankle) logged 26 minutes and finished with six points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block Wednesday in the Mavericks' 130-111 win over the Kings.

Listed as probable heading into the day with the sprained right ankle, Wright was cleared to play in advance of tipoff and actually picked up his most minutes since Feb. 1, despite the fact that Dallas welcomed Luka Doncic (ankle) back from a seven-game absence. Wright was able to tick off most categories on the box score in the Mavs' final game before the All-Star break, but the overall volume was still relatively muted. Wright didn't exactly dazzle while Doncic was sidelined at the start of the month, so now that Dallas is at full strength in the backcourt, the 27-year-old can probably be safely dropped in 12-team leagues.