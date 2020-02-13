Mavericks' Delon Wright: Plays through ankle issue
Wright (ankle) logged 26 minutes and finished with six points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block Wednesday in the Mavericks' 130-111 win over the Kings.
Listed as probable heading into the day with the sprained right ankle, Wright was cleared to play in advance of tipoff and actually picked up his most minutes since Feb. 1, despite the fact that Dallas welcomed Luka Doncic (ankle) back from a seven-game absence. Wright was able to tick off most categories on the box score in the Mavs' final game before the All-Star break, but the overall volume was still relatively muted. Wright didn't exactly dazzle while Doncic was sidelined at the start of the month, so now that Dallas is at full strength in the backcourt, the 27-year-old can probably be safely dropped in 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Good to go•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Questionable to return•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Poor scoring effort once again•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Only two points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Double-double versus Thunder•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...