Mavericks' Delon Wright: Poor production in starting role
Wright contributed just four points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 129-114 loss to the Lakers.
Wright remained in the starting lineup but once again failed to capitalize. The production is far from ideal; however, the playing time is encouraging. Kristaps Porzingis (knee) has already been ruled out Saturday and there is a decent chance he misses the next few games. If Wright sticks in the opening five, he could still have limited value if you need steals.
