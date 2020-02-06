Wright went for seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-107 loss against the Grizzlies.

Wright came off the bench despite the absences of Seth Curry (knee), J.J. Barea (ankle) and Luka Doncic (ankle), but he couldn't thrive and remains mirred in a scoring slump. He has posted single-digit scoring totals in four of his last five games, and he is averaging 7.2 points while shooting 36.4 percent from the field in 23.2 minutes per game during that stretch.