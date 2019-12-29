Wright ended with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 victory over the Warriors.

Wright filled the boxscore for the second straight game, taking advantage of a sub-par Warriors defense. Wright had been highly touted coming into the season with many viewing him as a potential top-50 player. His role has not eventuated as planned and he has struggled to be a consistent 12-team asset. He is probably going to need his role to increase to at least 25 minutes to be considered a must-roster player.