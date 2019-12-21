Mavericks' Delon Wright: Probable Sunday
Wright (finger) is probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wright is still dealing with a right pinky injury, but he's expected to play Sunday. Over the past three games, he's averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 steals in 19.7 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Full line in 23 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Expected back Friday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Added to injury report•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Playing time remains capped•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Swipes four in 19 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Plays limited role in return•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...