Wright (finger) is probable for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wright is still dealing with a right pinky injury, but he's expected to play Sunday. Over the past three games, he's averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 steals in 19.7 minutes.

