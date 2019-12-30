Mavericks' Delon Wright: Productive as substitute
Wright had 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-95 loss at the Lakers.
Wright scored in double digits in his third straight contest, and he has also registered at least three dimes, three boards and three steals in each of those games. He might experience an uptick on his playing time moving forward due to the probable absence of Tim Hardaway Jr. due to an injury.
More News
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Positive contribution Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Disappointing night Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Probable Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Full line in 23 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Expected back Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...