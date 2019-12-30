Wright had 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-95 loss at the Lakers.

Wright scored in double digits in his third straight contest, and he has also registered at least three dimes, three boards and three steals in each of those games. He might experience an uptick on his playing time moving forward due to the probable absence of Tim Hardaway Jr. due to an injury.