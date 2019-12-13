Mavericks' Delon Wright: Questionable Saturday
Wright (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.
A strained right thigh has prevented Wright from playing over the past two contests, but he may be able to return Saturday. More information on his status could arrive following Dallas' morning shootaround.
