Mavericks' Delon Wright: Questionable to return Satruday
Wright is questionable to return Saturday after suffering a right adductor injury, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Wright went down with a thigh injury late in the first quarter, having seen just four minutes of run prior. Considering he's being considered questionable, the injury likely isn't overly serious.
