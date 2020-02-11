Mavericks' Delon Wright: Questionable to return
Wright is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Jazz due to a right ankle injury.
Wright suffered the injury in the second half of Monday's action, and his availability is in jeopardy the rest of the way. Jalen Brunson and J.J. Barea could see more action if Wright is unable to return.
