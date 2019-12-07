Mavericks' Delon Wright: Ruled out Saturday
Wright will miss the remainder of Saturday's game against New Orleans due to a right adductor strain.
Wright's absence for the remainder of Saturday's tilt with the Pelicans has been made official. Since the severity of the injury is unknown, he can tentatively be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Sacramento.
More News
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Questionable to return Satruday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Strong performance in win•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Improved production Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Another disappointing night•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Scores two points in 26 minutes•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...