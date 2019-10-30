Mavericks' Delon Wright: Scores 12 points in win
Wright produced 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three boards, six assists and one steal in 24 minutes of a 109-106 win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
Wright produced his second double-digit scoring game of the season, but more important produced six assists to zero turnovers in a +14 effort as the Dallas bench proved crucial in the three-point win. All eyes will be on Dallas when the Los Angeles Lakers visit on Friday.
