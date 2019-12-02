Play

Wright had 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3PT), nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-100 win at the Lakers.

Wright is yet to start a game this season but his performances have been inconsistent -- this 17-point outing was his second-highest mark of the season, but he has scored 10 or more points just twice in his last seven games. Those inconsistencies might conspire against his value going forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories