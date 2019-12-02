Mavericks' Delon Wright: Scores 17 points off bench
Wright had 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3PT), nine assists, five rebounds and four steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-100 win at the Lakers.
Wright is yet to start a game this season but his performances have been inconsistent -- this 17-point outing was his second-highest mark of the season, but he has scored 10 or more points just twice in his last seven games. Those inconsistencies might conspire against his value going forward.
