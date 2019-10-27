Mavericks' Delon Wright: Starting in backcourt Sunday
Wright will start at shooting guard in Sunday's game against Portland, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wright had a stellar performance off the bench in Friday's win over the Pelicans, recording 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals as a reserve. He'll be rewarded with a start Sunday while veteran Courtney Lee heads to the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Thrives coming off bench•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Headed for bench role•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Modest production in win•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Goes through full practice•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Will be limited to start camp•
-
Mavericks' Delon Wright: Could start alongside Doncic•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...