Mavericks' Delon Wright: Strong performance in win
Wright tallied nine points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Sunday's 137-123 win against the Rockets.
In his first year with the Mavericks, Wright is converting on a career-high 50 percent of his shots and playing 22.5 minutes per game. The 27-year-old comes off the bench, with Luka Doncic starting and playing a majority of the time as the Mavericks' primary ball handler, and as a result, isn't expected to see a major upgrade in the rotation.
