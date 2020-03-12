Mavericks' Delon Wright: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Wright contributed 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 28 minutes during the Mavericks' 113-97 Wednesday night victory versus the Nuggets.
Wright finished as a team-high plus-27 off the bench Wednesday. He had strong fantasy numbers in Memphis to close last season and is connecting on career-best percentages from the field as well as from beyond the arc this season in Dallas. Wright is a name to remember in case of future injuries or an offseason trade.
