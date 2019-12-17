Wright accumulated 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Monday's 120-116 win over the Bucks.

Wright swiped at least four steals for the third time through 24 appearances this season. Still, he hasn't earned 20 minutes once in his last four appearances, though the absence of Luka Doncic (ankle) over the next two weeks could result in Wright consistently surpassing that mark over the next handful of games.