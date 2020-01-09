Wright recorded six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Nuggets.

Wright drew the start as the Mavericks opted for a small starting five in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee). Wright has been held to single digits in scoring in five straight games, but this is also the ninth time through 35 appearances that he has snagged at least three steals.