Mavericks' Delon Wright: Takes a step back Sunday
Wright tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five assists, and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Wright was back in the starting lineup Sunday but took a step back in terms of production. Based on the last two games, head coach Rick Carlisle may decide to keep Wright with the second unit. Wright has a ton of upside, however, a poor start to the season has seen him dropped in a number of leagues. If he is floating around on your waiver wire, he is worth grabbing to see what happens over the next few games.
